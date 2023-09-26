A Phichit house embraces the rainbow look

Owned by Jittaratparn Sakulmankrat, who works in Chonburi province, this unique raised house is fully made of wood, allowing the ground area below the house to be used for gardening. The house has been completely transformed with a lively coat of bright colours, almost embracing the entire spectrum of the rainbow — yellow, red, blue, navy blue, pink, green, and purple.

The vibrant colour scheme has been applied to the windows, doors, poles, and various sections of the house, all contributing to an aesthetically pleasing and lively ambience. Due to visible signs of ageing, the house underwent a significant renovation. The owner aimed to give the home a beautiful and colourful aesthetic appeal, inspired by her own extensive travels. The beauty of diverse places she had seen left a lasting impression on Jittaratparn, motivating her to modernise her own residence.

Jittaratparn admits it was time-consuming, adding that despite the colourful exterior, there was room for further improvement, particularly in terms of landscaping that would be in harmony with the new-look house.

The renovation cost her in excess of 300,000 baht. On returning to her rainbow home, Jittaratparn said she would spend quality time there, enjoying relaxation with her family. They have embraced the vibrant theme by adorning retro-style, colourful outfits, capturing joyful moments through photographs.

She has also invited creative contributions from anyone keen on enhancing the existing house decor to elevate the landscape's aesthetics so as to complement the lively and colourful theme of the house.