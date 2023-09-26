EU measures should help Thai rubber do well in global markets

A committee from the Rubber Authority of Thailand recently travelled to Brussels, Belgium to discuss with Sekha Wanamethee, the Thai ambassador to Belgium, and head of the Thai Mission to the European Union, and Pornthep Srithanathorn, the Thai Agricultural (EU) Office director, the imminent implementation of the EU deforestation-free products regulation (EUDR) for rubber products and goods, Nakorn Takkavirapat, the authority’s governor said on Monday (September 25).

The authority has taken a raft of measures to trace the origin of natural rubber products back to their sources in line with the EUDR legislation. While Thailand has been proactive in these efforts, its competitors have yet to respond to the issue and it is thus likely that the new measures will provide opportunities for Thailand to expand its rubber market in Europe beyond those of its competitors.

Under the EUDR legislation, which covers seven types of products including natural rubber products, these products must be free from deforestation. This involves verifying that natural rubber and rubber products come from rubber plantations with legitimate land rights documentation, are not located in watershed areas, conservation areas, or forests, and are managed in an environmentally friendly manner that does not harm communities. The authority places great importance on environmental and social aspects to ensure that Thai rubber and rubber products can meet the standards required by trading partners and has expedited the development and improvement of rubber plantations in Thailand to comply with sustainable forest management standards, namely MOAC 14061, which covers planting, care, harvesting, and production processes.