PM appoints 3-man panel to investigate raid on houses of high-level police officers

Chatpong is well-known and highly regarded within the legal profession due to his expertise in combating corruption. He has a wealth of experience and has held significant positions, including serving as the deputy director-general of the Department of Special Litigation and as the director-general of the Economic Crime Office within the Office of the Attorney-General. He has also been the head of various task forces overseeing important cases for the Office of Special Litigation, handling multiple significant cases.

Police Lt-General Winai previously served as the Metropolitan Police Commissioner. He played a significant role in advocating police reform. He is known to support outstanding police officers based on principles of integrity, competence, and experience. The appointment of Winai to the committee is likely due to his reputation for honesty and willingness to address issues directly for the future betterment of police officers, according to political observers.

On Monday morning, police commandos showed up at the home of deputy National Police chief Pol General Surachate “Big Joke” Hakparn, demanding to search it.

Police sources said the sites were searched after obtaining arrest warrants for 11 suspects linked to online gambling websites. Among the suspects were two senior police officers – a major-general and a general – both of whom are Surachate’s subordinates.

Surachate is in the running for the post of National Police commissioner-general.