PM prepares to visit Cambodia on Thursday to strengthen cooperation
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is scheduled to visit Cambodia on Thursday to strengthen friendship and cooperation with the neighbouring country.
The official visit follows an invitation from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.
The visit is Srettha’s first to an Asean country. Strengthening leadership-level relations is a key reason for the visit as both Srettha and Hun Manet recently assumed their posts.
Srettha will promote economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries, including increasing trade and promoting the development of cross-border rail transportation, tourism, and overland travel using the Temporary Border Pass for those who do not have passports.
Srettha will address border-development issues, such as transnational crime, landmine clearance, and call centre scams. He will also seek cooperation in labour, energy security, people-to-people relations, and academic development.
On August 7, King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia issued a royal decree officially nominating Hun Manet as the new prime minister. He invited Manet to form a new government, subject to a vote of confidence from the National Assembly on August 22, the same day Srettha was elected by Parliament to become the 30th prime minister of Thailand.
On August 23, King Vajiralongkorn endorsed Srettha as PM.