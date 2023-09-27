PM prepares to visit Cambodia on Thursday to strengthen cooperation

The official visit follows an invitation from Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet.

The visit is Srettha’s first to an Asean country. Strengthening leadership-level relations is a key reason for the visit as both Srettha and Hun Manet recently assumed their posts.

Srettha will promote economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries, including increasing trade and promoting the development of cross-border rail transportation, tourism, and overland travel using the Temporary Border Pass for those who do not have passports.