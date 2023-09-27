Children in southern provinces lag in immunization, nutrition and learning

The 2022 provincial survey also found early childhood education and learning skills are another major concern among children living in the south. 57 % of children aged 3-4 years in Yala Province attended early childhood education, compared with 75 % nationally. The rates are also very low in Ranong and Narathiwat provinces, at 61 % and 65 %, respectively.

In addition, while most children in the deep south attend primary school, only 15 % of children aged 7-8 years (age for Grade 2 and 3) in Narathiwat province have basic reading skills, far lower than the national average of 47 %. The rates are also extremely low in Pattani and Yala provinces at 17 % and 27 %.

The southern region also has the highest out-of-school rates at the upper-secondary level. Across Thailand, 15 % of children don't attend upper-secondary school, but the rates are higher in Narathiwat, Pattani and Ranong provinces - 21 %, 20 % and 19 %, respectively. The out-of-school rates are highest among boys.

The survey also found that more children have access to and spend more time playing with electronic devices, while fewer children read books at home. In Narathiwat, only 13 % of children under five years old have 3 or more children’s books at home, while just around one-fifth of children in Satun, Songkhla and Pattani provinces have books at home. The national average is 36 %.

“I’m confident that the survey findings will be used for policy planning in order to improve the lives of children and women at the provincial level,” said Jessada Jitrat, Governor of Songkhla Province. “This will cover many areas including promoting comprehensive reproductive health services, appropriate nutrition for children, fair access to quality education services as well as strengthening positive discipline and non-violent behaviour within the family.”

“This is a wake-up call for the whole nation,” said Severine Leonardi, Unicef Deputy Representative for Thailand. “The report helps us see more clearly that children living in the southern border provinces are facing several critical challenges that will result in lifelong negative consequences to their development and well-being if we don't act. We must all work together to urgently tackle this situation. This will require strong political will from the government and commitment from all stakeholders if we are to ensure that no child in Thailand is left behind in the coming years.”