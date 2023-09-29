Heavy rain forecast for most of Thailand

The lower northern region, upper central region, and northeastern region are likely to face the most severe storms, while the southwestern monsoon covering the Andaman Sea, central region, eastern region, southern region, and the Gulf of Thailand will bring plenty of rain to the rest of the country.

People in these areas are advised to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall, which could lead to sudden flooding and flash floods, especially in foothill areas near flowing water and low-lying areas.

Relatively strong waves will stir up the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, with the upper Andaman seeing wave heights of 2-3 metres and higher in areas with thunderstorms. The lower part of the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand will be marginally calmer with wave height around 2 metres. Small boats are advised to stay ashore during this period.