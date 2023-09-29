PM: Economic growth and charter amendments go hand in hand
Thailand faces many major economic and social problems, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin told the seminar “Next Chapter Thailand” in Bangkok today.
Efforts to address these issues have not been neglected, but they are complex and multidimensional challenges, making solutions difficult, Srettha said. The starting point is amending the Constitution, he said, adding that a roadmap has been outlined but is not yet complete.
Settha emphasised that the solution lies in dialogue. He stressed the importance of actions and problem-solving processes that would improve society. He expressed concerns about the current economic situation and said it is necessary to move the country forward in conjunction with constitutional amendments, ensuring greater public participation.
He said the economic problems faced by Thais are serious. There are more than 10 million people suffering from economic problems. He stressed the need for further assistance to help farmers alleviate their debt burden.
Additionally, he expressed concerns about floods and droughts. Water management is divided into four parts: consumption, environmental systems, industry, and agriculture. It is the most crucial matter. This year, there has been slow and scarce rainfall, causing water levels behind dams to drop.
Srettha's recent trip to attend the UN General Assembly in New York provided an opportunity to meet leaders from various countries. It was also an announcement to the world that Thailand is open for business with every country.
Government officials will travel to meet officials in other countries to expedite negotiations to expand free trade agreements. Representatives from companies like Microsoft and Tesla have shown interest in investing in Thailand, with investment amounts not less than US$5 billion. Thailand's economy must be more diverse, and not be too dependent on the agricultural sector, Srettha said.
Airports are crucial; prosperity will be limited to Bangkok and Phuket without further development of airports in major provinces. Tourism is not just about the number of tourists, but how to make them stay longer in Thailand. All ministries need to collaborate to promote airports to accommodate more flights, allowing airplanes to land and take off at night. Thailand aims to be the hub for electric vehicle production, which might create challenges for Japanese car manufacturers. Talks are ongoing with the automobile association to make Thailand the centre for producing next-generation cars, Srettha added.