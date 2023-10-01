Toxic smoke from Indonesia drifts towards Thailand
Residents in the lower southern region need to prepare for a wave of PM2.5 fine dust drifting in from Indonesia where the number of forest and agriculture-related fires is surging, according to Assoc Prof Vishnu Attavanich, a lecturer at Kasetsart University’s Faculty of Economics.
He said the number of fires is surging on Indonesia’s Sumatra Island. Winds are shifting direction, carrying PM2.5 dust towards Thailand, especially in the lower southern region.
Residents of the lower southern region are advised to wear face masks and minimise outdoor activities when possible. Vulnerable groups, including children, the elderly, and pregnant women, should be especially cautious.