Ordnance chief not transferred yet: Army spokeswoman
The Royal Thai Army (RTA) has dismissed reports that the ordnance department’s chief has been transferred following an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of 200,000 litres of high-speed fuel.
Colonel Sirichan Ngathong, the Army’s deputy spokesperson, said RTA has not issued any orders related to the post of ordnance chief Lt-General Sutha Adulthananusak.
Sirichan said the new Army chief, General Charoenchai Hinthao, had simply signed an order to have RTA personnel help flood victims.
Sirichan said the media should not base its reports on sources as it could be inaccurate and cause damage to affected persons.
It was reported earlier Sunday that Charoenchai signed an order to transfer Sutha on the first day after Charoenchai took office on the first of October.
An Army source was quoted as saying that Sutha had been transferred to an inactive post because of the mysterious disappearance of fuel from the Ordnance Material Rebuild Centre in Saraburi last year. The centre, which falls under the 18th Military Circle, was in charge of providing supplies to other military units.