Ordnance chief not transferred yet: Army spokeswoman

Colonel Sirichan Ngathong, the Army’s deputy spokesperson, said RTA has not issued any orders related to the post of ordnance chief Lt-General Sutha Adulthananusak.

Sirichan said the new Army chief, General Charoenchai Hinthao, had simply signed an order to have RTA personnel help flood victims.

Sirichan said the media should not base its reports on sources as it could be inaccurate and cause damage to affected persons.