2 ministers show up to oversee flood alleviation measures in line with PM Srettha’s orders

The Yom River, meanwhile, burst its banks and inundated the Ban Wang Hin village in Pak Kwae sub-district in Muang district and the area was still underwater on Sunday morning.

Wang Chin district chief Parnsorn Pamornkhon said on Sunday that the Yom River had started overflowing to flood communities along the river banks, but the floods were still not very high.

The district chief said Phrae governor Chutidej Meechan had ordered local officials to monitor the flood situation round the clock.

At 9am, water from the Yom River was flowing past Wang Chin district at the rate of 1,330 cubic metres per second, Parnsorn added.

Meanwhile, Suttipong Juljarern, Interior permanent secretary, said Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul have instructed provincial authorities to collaborate and speed up help for flood victims in their respective areas.

Suttipong said provincial governors nationwide have been instructed to coordinate with their deputies, permanent secretaries of provincial administrations and district chiefs to assemble teams to help victims before the flooding worsens.

Village and tambon chiefs have also been instructed to assemble teams of volunteers to monitor against possible flash flooding, Suttipong added.

In Tak, local residents said the Wang River had burst its banks, flooding villages along the river banks in Sam Ngao and Ban Tak districts.