Crown-owned Chidlom plot linked to bribery scandal up for lease

The plot on Chidlom Road, where the head office of the now-defunct Telephone Organisation of Thailand was located, began making headlines last month after the developer was taken to court for bribery charges.

The suspect is a younger brother of former Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

The developer, Sakulthorn Juangroongruangkit who is CEO of Real Asset Development, was charged in the Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on September 19.