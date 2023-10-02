Two unidentified bodies found in container shipped from Philippines
Thai officials are trying to identify two decomposed bodies found with the T-shirt of a Filipino fraternity group inside a container shipped from the Philippines.
Officials at the Inland Container Deport in Klong Sam Prawet subdistrict of Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district found the bodies when they opened the containers to clean inside.
Pol Colonel Trairong Chaichana, deputy commander of the railway police division, rushed to the scene with forensic crime detection police and officials from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.
Officials said the bodies were decomposed beyond recognition and there were no identification documents with them.
Forensic officials at the scene could not identify the sex of the bodies and could not tell whether they were Thai workers or not.
One body was found with a pink tank top and a pink pair of trousers and the other body was found wearing shorts with no shirt on. A black T-shirt with the wordings “Alpha Kappa Rho, Vincit Omnia Veritas” was found nearby.
The container was shipped from the Philippines on September 24 and arrived at the Laem Chabang deep seaport on September 28. It was sent to the ICD depot at 5am on Monday.
Alpha Kappa Rho is an international fraternity and sorority founded in the Philippines on August 8, 1973. It is one of the largest fraternities in the Philippines, with over 2 million members worldwide.
Their motto is "Vincit Omnia Veritas”, which means "Truth Conquers All”.