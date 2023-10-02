Two unidentified bodies found in container shipped from Philippines

Officials at the Inland Container Deport in Klong Sam Prawet subdistrict of Bangkok’s Lat Krabang district found the bodies when they opened the containers to clean inside.

Pol Colonel Trairong Chaichana, deputy commander of the railway police division, rushed to the scene with forensic crime detection police and officials from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Officials said the bodies were decomposed beyond recognition and there were no identification documents with them.