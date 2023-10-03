Binance aids Royal Thai Police in crackdown on criminal networks

Separately, Binance’s Investigation team has been instrumental in the investigation of another large-scale crypto scam perpetrated by a vast network of transnational criminal organizations. It resulted in arrests of suspects across 30 locations in the Bangkok, Samut Prakan, and Udon Thani provinces, with over 200 law enforcement officers from the CIB seizing 16 luxury homes, 12 high-end vehicles, and documented cash amounting to THB16 million (US$444K).

Police Lieutenant Colonel Panuphat Kittiphan, Deputy Superintendent of Sub-Division 1 at the Technology Crime Suppression Division, said: “We are pleased with the assistance provided by Binance. Their investigations team promptly supplied the necessary information, enabling us to develop the case profile and secure an arrest warrant, and sent an investigator to Thailand to participate in witness interviews.”

Tigran Gambaryan, Binance’s Head of Financial Crime Compliance, commented: “We draw immense pride from the collaborative actions of the Binance Investigations team and the Royal Thai Police. Our sustained effort brought tangible results, reiterating how genuine security is not hemmed in by geographical limitations. Our team-up with Thai law enforcement champions our mutual commitment to the protection of users and the advancement of cybersecurity. We will persist in partnering with authorities across the globe, ensuring we do our part to restore trust in the digital-asset ecosystem.”

Cooperative law enforcement initiatives are a key part of Binance’s ongoing efforts to combat cybercrime, bolster the security of the Web3 ecosystem, and ensure global regulatory compliance. In the past three years, Binance has fulfilled and assisted in over 103,000 law enforcement requests with an average of three days response time, which is faster than most traditional financial institutions. The company continues to make significant investments in building its compliance talent, processes, and technology to keep up with the ever-evolving landscape of cybercrime law enforcement.

