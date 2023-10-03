5 provinces still inundated, stranding over 15,900 families
Though flooding in most provinces has subsided, some 15,963 families in five provinces are still stranded, the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department said on Tuesday.
According to the department, flooding caused by continuous rain and runoffs from September 26 affected 25,217 families in 1,365 villages in 323 areas in 28 provinces.
Though flooding has mostly subsided, families in five provinces are still stranded, namely:
• Tak: 1,419 families in 33 villages in 2 districts
• Kalasin: 3,573 families in 149 villages in 9 districts
• Yasothon: 40 families in 7 villages in 3 districts
• Ubon Ratchathani: 10,836 families in 298 villages in 9 districts
• Prachinburi: 95 families in 5 villages in 2 districts