Timeline of Siam Paragon shooting

The timeline of the shooting incident is given below.

3:35 PM: Gunman enters Siam Paragon from the BTS Link2 station.

3:40 PM: He is seen walking around the M floor of the mall with a backpack.

3:42 PM: He enters the restroom on the M floor.

4:10 PM: The shooter begins firing inside the restroom.

4:11 PM: He moves to the M floor area and continues shooting.

4:12 PM: The police are alerted to the shooting on the M floor of Siam Paragon.

4:25 PM: The gunman moves to the second floor and continues shooting.

4:28 PM: He takes the escalator to the third floor and continues his rampage.