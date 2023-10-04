Timeline of Siam Paragon shooting
As has been widely reported, Bangkok was the scene of a horrific shooting on October 3, in which a gunman opened fire at the high-end shopping mall Siam Paragon, killing two people and injuring several others. It was later revealed that the gunman was just 14 years old.
The timeline of the shooting incident is given below.
3:35 PM: Gunman enters Siam Paragon from the BTS Link2 station.
3:40 PM: He is seen walking around the M floor of the mall with a backpack.
3:42 PM: He enters the restroom on the M floor.
4:10 PM: The shooter begins firing inside the restroom.
4:11 PM: He moves to the M floor area and continues shooting.
4:12 PM: The police are alerted to the shooting on the M floor of Siam Paragon.
4:25 PM: The gunman moves to the second floor and continues shooting.
4:28 PM: He takes the escalator to the third floor and continues his rampage.
5:10 PM: Law enforcement officers arrest the suspect inside the Chanintr store on the third floor.
6:16 PM: Police officers start collecting evidence at the crime scene.
7:10 PM: Emergency services transports the body of a female Chinese tourist to the Police Hospital.
7:20 PM: The suspect is taken into custody for questioning at the Pathumwan Police Station.
7:20 PM: Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrives at the scene of the incident.
7:46 PM: Preliminary investigations reveal that 2 people were killed and five were injured.
7:52 PM: The Prime Minister leaves the scene to visit the injured at the hospital.
7:55 PM: Pol. Gen. Torsak Sukwimon, the Commissioner-General of the Royal Thai Police, confirms the investigation into the incident involving the 14-year-old suspect. Details of the event and the identity of the shooter cannot be disclosed as the suspect is a minor.
7:58 PM: The Prime Minister visits the injured at the Police General Hospital.
The police have summarized the casualties from the shooting incident inside Paragon mall, carried out by a 14-year-old assailant. As of the latest update at 7:46 PM, the following details have been reported:
Deceased at the scene:
1 female, 34 years old, of Chinese nationality.
Injured individuals taken to Chulalongkorn Hospital:
1 Thai male, a 30-year-old police officer, in stable condition (police officer).
1 Chinese female, approximately 30 years old, in stable condition.
1 Thai female Thai, 30 years old, shot in the head, in critical condition.
Injured individuals taken to Police General Hospital :
1 This male, shot in the left shoulder.
1 Female Myanmar national, an employee at the mall, sustained critical injuries and later died, she had gunshot wounds to the neck and back.
Injured individuals taken to Bangkok Christian Hospital:
1 Laotian female Laotian national, a housekeeper, shot in the armpit and back.