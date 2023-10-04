BB gun and bullets seized as evidence from home of suspected gunman
Police conducting a search of the residence of the 14-year-old suspect involved in the shooting incident at Siam Paragon on October 3 found an airsoft gun and an abundance of bullets.
The home is a 2.5-story townhouse located in Soi Phetkasem 88/1, Bang Khae Nuea Sub-district, Bang Khae District, Bangkok.
The various firearms-related items discovered in the search have been collected as evidence.
They include:
seven spent shell casings of .22 calibre bullets.
Three 5.56 calibre bullets
One .45 calibre bullet
Five spent shell casings of shotgun pellets
Two spent shell casings of .357 calibre bullets
One spent shell casing of 9mm calibre bullet
49 live rounds of 9mm calibre bullets
1 silver BB Gun airsoft pistol.
1 black airsoft pistol magazine
1 target shooting paper sheet (airsoft gun target).
It was reported that the suspect's family typically stays in a condominium located in the Sathorn area. The residence that was searched is apparently visited by the family only once a month.
From the investigation, the parents of the suspect are unaware of the origin of all the seized items brought by their son.
These findings are part of the ongoing investigation into the incident