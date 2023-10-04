Academic calls for curbs on children’s access to Internet, social media

Assoc Prof Adisak Plitponkarnpim, director of Mahidol University’s National Institute for Child and Family Department, was commenting on the shooting event at Siam Paragon in Bangkok that saw two people killed and five others injured.

Adisak surmised that the violence committed by the teen could have been caused either by brain abnormality or by violent traits developed by being raised in certain environments.

Adisak said if the boy developed violent behaviours from the upbringing, his family could not be held solely responsible because the social environment could also trigger the violent instincts.