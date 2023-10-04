TAT 'taking steps to revive confidence' of tourists after Bangkok mall shooting
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) on Wednesday vowed to step up security for foreign tourists following a shooting spree at a Bangkok mall that killed a Chinese tourist and another person on Tuesday.
TAT Governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool said the authority had been monitoring news reports since the shooting broke out at the Siam Paragon shopping mall on Tuesday evening and had been taking necessary measures to shore up confidence among foreign tourists.
She said the TAT would work with other concerned government agencies to step up security for foreign tourists.
The TAT would also coordinate with government agencies to provide compensation to the family of the slain Chinese tourist.
She added that the TAT would step up awareness campaigns in the short-, middle- and long-term to restore the confidence of foreign tourists.
Meanwhile, Tourism and Sports Minister Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol expressed condolences to families of the deceased Chinese tourist and Myanmar worker.
Sudawan said the Chinese tourist had entered Thailand on September 27 under the visa-free campaign for Chinese tourists.
Following the shooting, the Tourism Ministry and the Foreign Ministry set up a situation command centre at Foreign Ministry to communicate with foreign embassies to update them on the current situation and to coordinate with families of the slain and injured victims.
Among the five injured is a Chinese tourist and a Laotian citizen, she said.
When asked whether the shooting incident would affect the government’s bid to woo more tourists through the visa-exemption policy, she said her ministry would try its best to restore confidence among foreign tourists.