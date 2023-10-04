Siam Paragon reopens, vows to support victims of mass shooting
Siam Paragon has expressed condolences for the mass shooting incident that occurred at the mall yesterday while offering assistance to the victims and their families.
In a statement, it said the latest information from the National Police Office indicated that five people were injured, including one of the mall’s security staff who attempted to intervene immediately, and two foreign nationals were killed.
Siam Paragon expressed profound condolences to the families of the deceased and pledged to provide the best possible support to them. For the injured, the company will provide care until they fully recover.
Siam Paragon maintains a strict security policy and measures to prioritise the safety of customers, employees, and all businesses in the mall, it said.
It also expressed gratitude to the police, volunteers, and security personnel at the mall for their quick and diligent response in managing the mass shooting, and provided a timeline of the tragedy starting from the moment the shooter arrived.
As of this morning, activity in Siam Paragon mall was reported to be normal. Services were provided as usual in both shopping zones and halls, with security personnel stationed at various points to facilitate convenience for customers.
Tourists from different countries were seen taking photos near the waterfall, a landmark in front of the mall. People were also seen lining up to purchase tickets for SEA Life Bangkok Ocean World.
However, there are fewer people than usual, and some people have placed flower bouquets at the mall's entrance as a gesture of mourning for those affected by yesterday's incident.
The "SCBX Next Tech" community forum was held on the 4th floor from 10.30am.
Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin inaugurated the event. He was joined by Paetongtarn Shinawatra, vice chairman of the National Software Committee. Police officers were present to ensure safety and participants were allowed to enter the area as usual.