Siam Paragon reopens, vows to support victims of mass shooting

In a statement, it said the latest information from the National Police Office indicated that five people were injured, including one of the mall’s security staff who attempted to intervene immediately, and two foreign nationals were killed.

Siam Paragon expressed profound condolences to the families of the deceased and pledged to provide the best possible support to them. For the injured, the company will provide care until they fully recover.

Siam Paragon maintains a strict security policy and measures to prioritise the safety of customers, employees, and all businesses in the mall, it said.