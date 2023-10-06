Government urges Thais to take ‘best care’ of Chinese visitors in order to rebuild confidence

Government spokesman Chai Watcharong said he believed Thai people across the country would do their utmost to take care of Chinese tourists in order to “compensate” for the distress caused.

“The action by a Thai child with possible mental abnormality has created massive damage to over 67 million other Thais across the country,” Chai said.

“We are very sad for the losses. We Thais throughout the country will take the best care of you [Chinese tourists] during your visit to Thailand. This is to compensate for your distress and to show our sincere regret and apology for this unexpected incident,” said the spokesman.

On Tuesday afternoon, a 14-year-old boy armed with a modified blank gun fired shots at people in Siam Paragon, which is highly popular among foreign tourists, leaving two people dead and five others injured.

A Chinese tourist and a Myanmar worker were killed, while a Chinese tourist, a Lao national and three Thais suffered injuries.

Chai said on Friday that the incident had been used to create negative sentiment towards Thailand. He said there were “exaggerating” predictions that up to 50% of Thailand trips planned by Chinese would be cancelled due to the mass shooting.