Parents of teen issue public apology, vow to fully cooperate with authorities

In the time that has passed [since the shooting], we have been going through legal processes and procedures. Our son has been detained in a juvenile detention facility and is under the protection of the juvenile justice system, as ordered by the Juvenile and Youth Court, and we have not sought bail. We are committed to fully cooperating with the authorities in the search for the truth and ensuring that there will be no repeat of such a violent incident.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by the events that transpired and take full responsibility for the incident to the best of our ability. We also pledge our full cooperation to the police, state agencies, and all relevant organisations in the legal proceedings, as well as in mitigating and assisting those affected by this incident to the best of our ability.

"We sincerely apologise and express our condolences to the families of the deceased, the injured, and their families, who have suffered the most severe consequences from this incident, and to everyone affected by this event."

Today, the father of the 14-year-old youth involved in the shooting incident at Siam Paragon shopping mall also participated in the funeral rites for the deceased Myanmar worker and offered financial assistance and condolences.

He expressed profound remorse for the tragic event and extended heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, as well as to all the mall personnel who experienced distress due to his son's actions.

He said his delayed participation in the funeral rites, was due to coordinating arrangements related to their son.