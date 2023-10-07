Heavy rains forecast for North and Northeast Thailand

The department forecast that over the next 24 hours, the monsoon trough will pass over the northern, upper central and northeastern regions. There is also a low-pressure system covering the western part of the country. Meanwhile, the southwestern monsoon still prevails over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea.

This weather pattern will lead to heavy rain in some parts of Thailand and very heavy rain in certain areas of the northern and northeastern regions. People in these areas are advised to be cautious of the risks associated with heavy and cumulative rainfall, which might lead to flash floods and landslides, especially in areas near rivers and valleys. In the upper part of the Gulf of Thailand and the northern part of the Andaman Sea, waves are expected to be 1-2 metres high, or higher in areas with thunderstorms. Small vessels are advised to avoid sailing in areas during thunderstorms.

Additionally, Tropical Storm Koguma is located in the upper South China Sea and is expected to move closer to the southern and southeastern coast of China on October 8-9. It is expected to weaken into a tropical depression and a low-pressure system consecutively. This storm will not directly impact Thailand's weather conditions, the department said.