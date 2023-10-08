Rainy spell expected to continue across Thailand on Sunday

A monsoon trough is passing through the northern and northeastern regions of Thailand. Meanwhile, the southwestern monsoon still covers the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand.

This weather pattern is causing heavy rain in some areas, particularly in the northern and northeastern regions, according to the department's latest weather report.

People in these areas are advised to be cautious of the danger of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which could lead to sudden floods and flash floods, especially in areas near flowing rivers and low-lying areas.

Waves 1-2 metres high, or higher in areas with thunderstorms, are expected in the Andaman Sea. Small vessels have been advised to navigate with caution and avoid sailing in areas with thunderstorms.

Additionally, Typhoon Koinu in the upper South China Sea is expected to move closer to the southeastern coast of China on October 8-9. It is anticipated to weaken into a tropical storm and then a tropical depression. This typhoon is not expected to have a direct impact on Thailand's weather pattern. Travellers heading to these areas are advised to check the weather conditions before their journey.

