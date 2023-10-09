Rising Mun River destroys embankment, floods communities in Ubon Ratchathani

Residents said the embankment protecting the Tha Kor Phai community in the downtown area was initially damaged at about 9.09pm, just two minutes after the Ubon Ratchathani governor left the area.

Radarat Chadthaisong, 50, an official of the community, said the governor was inspecting the spot to check out the preparations being made to cope with the rising Mool River.

Locals said the Mun River burst its banks, destroying the embankment in several areas.