Rising Mun River destroys embankment, floods communities in Ubon Ratchathani
Rising floodwaters ruptured the embankment protecting downtown Warin Chamrap district in Ubon Ratchathani district, inundating local communities on Sunday night.
Residents said the embankment protecting the Tha Kor Phai community in the downtown area was initially damaged at about 9.09pm, just two minutes after the Ubon Ratchathani governor left the area.
Radarat Chadthaisong, 50, an official of the community, said the governor was inspecting the spot to check out the preparations being made to cope with the rising Mool River.
Locals said the Mun River burst its banks, destroying the embankment in several areas.
Those living in two-storey houses were forced to move their belongings upstairs, while those in one-storey houses were immediately evacuated to a shelter on higher ground.
Troops, municipality officials and local residents who were nearby rushed to reinforce the embankment with sandbags, but the fiercely rising river knocked over parts of the embankment again.
Officials were racing against time to drain floods from the community after volunteers and officials fixed the damaged embankment.
Ubon Ratchathani was hit with severe floods last year. Officials assured them that the situation would not be as severe as last year, but local residents were prepared for the worst.