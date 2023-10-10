34 districts in North, Northeast hit by heavy flooding, 3 rivers may break banks soon

The provinces affected are Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Uttaradit in the North, and Nong Bua Lamphu, Mahasarakham, Ubon Ratchathani and Kalasin in the Northeast, ONWR said on Tuesday.

The affected 16,566 families hail from 631 villages in 117 tambons of 34 districts in the nine provinces.

However, ONWR said the flooding situation in the nine provinces was either stable or improving.

Apart from affecting homes, the ONWR said the floods have also affected 429,082 rai of farmland in 19 provinces of Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Roi Et, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachinburi, Phetchabun, Saraburi, Lop Buri, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Ang Thong, and Suphanburi.