34 districts in North, Northeast hit by heavy flooding, 3 rivers may break banks soon
As many as 16,455 families in nine provinces in the North and Northeast of Thailand have been affected by the recent flooding, the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR) said.
The provinces affected are Sukhothai, Phitsanulok and Uttaradit in the North, and Nong Bua Lamphu, Mahasarakham, Ubon Ratchathani and Kalasin in the Northeast, ONWR said on Tuesday.
The affected 16,566 families hail from 631 villages in 117 tambons of 34 districts in the nine provinces.
However, ONWR said the flooding situation in the nine provinces was either stable or improving.
Apart from affecting homes, the ONWR said the floods have also affected 429,082 rai of farmland in 19 provinces of Chiang Rai, Lampang, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Roi Et, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Chaiyaphum, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Ubon Ratchathani, Prachinburi, Phetchabun, Saraburi, Lop Buri, Ayutthaya, Chachoengsao, Ang Thong, and Suphanburi.
The ONWR said the situation in many parts of the country will continue to be under watch as more rain is expected to hit Thailand due to the influence of a depression near the southern China coast.
The ONWR said Thailand currently has about 57,512 billion cubic metres of water in reservoirs nationwide, which is about 70% of all combined capacity of the reservoirs.
The amount of water is about 8.9 billion cubic metres lower than last year, but that should be enough for farming in the next dry season, the ONWR added.
It said three rivers would have to be watched for the possible bursting of banks. They are:
• Yom River: Especially in Sukhothai’s Si Satchanalai, Sawan Khalok, Si Samrong, Muang and Kong Krailart districts, Phitsanulok’s Prom Phiram and Bang Rakam districts and Phichit Sam Ngam and Pho Thalay districts
• Mun River: Especially in Ubon Ratchathani’s Muang, Warin Chamrap, Phibun Mungsahan, Don Moddaeng, Trakarn Pheutphol and Muang Sam Sib districts
• Yung River: Especially in Roi Et’s Selaphum and Phon Thong districts
The ONWR has also warned that the following provinces may be hit by flash floods in the next three days:
North: Chiang Mai, Lampang, Nan, Phayao, Phrae, Uttaradit and Phetchabun
Northeast: Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Nong Bua Lamphu and Udon Thani
South: Nakhon Si Thammarat and Yala