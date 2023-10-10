Downstream provinces on flood alert as Chao Phraya Dam ups discharge

The water flow from the dam was increased from 1,470 cubic metres to 1,600 cubic metres per second after upstream provinces reported more floods amid days of heavy rain.

Officials said the discharge rate could be raised to 1,800cm/s within this week.

The river level in front of the Angthong provincial hall, 70 kilometres downstream of the dam, rose 20 centimetres to 6.24 metres after Tuesday’s discharge increase.

Angthong authorities issued urgent warnings to people living along the Chao Phraya and its tributaries, including the Noi River, to brace for river overflows.