New Thai app empowers orthopaedic patients with knowledge and support

Furthermore, the patients can also access pre-treatment preparations and post-treatment care of the patient’s specific treatment. Here, guidance on what to complete and ensure before the surgery can be found, such as how to prepare a suitable living space or what medical checks they have to go through. Post-surgery care can also be found, such as information on exercises that can aid in the patient’s recovery, as well as what they should look out for in case of an emergency.

Finally, the app also includes a section of medications commonly used in their orthopaedics treatment. It provides basic information about these medications so that patients have a general understanding of the drugs they may be prescribed.

After the first launch, Navin and Fifth conducted a comprehensive beta testing of the app with patients. They interviewed over 30, receiving valuable comments that they then used to improve the application further.

In the end, Navin and Fifth hope that their application will help patients learn, make decisions, and support them through the stages of their treatment. In the end, they hope that their project can be a small helping hand for patients with orthopaedics conditions, by aiding in one of the steps towards a better life.

The application can be downloaded here:

Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.angstrom.vajira_ortho&pli=1

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/vajira-smart-joint/id6453942810

For further information, please contact Navin Kasemtanakul at [email protected] by email.