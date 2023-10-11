Thai death toll in Israel rises to 20, number of hostages revised upward to 14

Workers whose documents were held by their employers would be issued a travel document called "Certificate of Identity" by the Thai embassy to facilitate their return to Thailand. Embassy officials will be stationed at the airport to prepare various documents for those workers who need to return.

The spokesperson also revealed that as of October 10, a total of 5,019 workers had expressed their desire to return to Thailand, while 61 workers had chosen to stay back.

The first group of 15 Thai workers will arrive at Suvarnabhumi Airport at 10.35am on October 12.

The ministry assured that the process of evacuation would proceed as quickly as possible, despite the challenging situation in Israel.

She also emphasised that Thai workers who had received assistance and moved to safe areas to work with new employers could also sign up to return to Thailand. Once the situation stabilises, the Ministry of Labour will coordinate with Israeli authorities and job placement agencies to facilitate their return to work without any loss of rights. Thai workers also have the right to refuse to work in a war zone and hope that employers would prioritise their safety, she said.

When asked how some other countries had been more successful and swift in evacuating their citizens, Kanchana clarified that this was primarily the case for countries that were geographically closer to Israel. These evacuees are predominantly tourists who can be easily moved out of the country, unlike Thai workers who are dispersed across various regions.