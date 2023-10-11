Police seek help in hunting down Myanmar teen suspected of killing former Thai envoy
Thailand’s Metropolitan Police Bureau has called on Myanmar police to help hunt down the suspect who murdered a former Thai ambassador to Denmark last month.
It is believed that 19-year-old Myanmar national Sai Myat Moe allegedly killed former envoy Vichit Chitvimarn, 63, in his three-story residence in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district on September 27.
The body was found covered with empty cardboard boxes in a toilet on the second floor on Sunday (October 8).
According to the police, the suspect took a public bus to Chiang Rai before heading to Myanmar’s Tachileik district on September 29. Further investigation revealed that the suspect later bought a flight ticket to his hometown in Yangon.
The police bureau submitted a letter to Yangon police on Tuesday to seek cooperation in hunting down the suspect.
Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Thiti Saengsawang clarified on Wednesday that this letter was not a red notice, but a letter for cooperation. A red notice is only issued once the case undergoes court proceedings, he added.
He said the letter aims to seek cooperation from Myanmar police to arrest the suspect under a Thai arrest warrant, so he can face legal action under Thai law.