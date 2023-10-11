Fans snap up concert tickets after legendary Thai rock band Carabao announces it is breaking up next year

Carabao announced on Facebook on Wednesday that tickets for its 40th-anniversary concert on November 11 at Impact Arena in Muang Thong had been sold out.

The page also warned fans to be careful when buying tickets from others, especially scalpers.

Yuenyong announced on Tuesday that he will dissolve his band after it performs its last concert on April 1, 2024.

He explained that the band is dissolving because band members are now old and some have developed chronic illnesses. However, he said, he will continue composing songs with new-generation musicians.