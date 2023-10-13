PM Srettha asks Israel to help free 16 Thai hostages held in Gaza

The race to free hostages became more urgent on Friday when the UN reported that Israel has told 1.1 million Gazans to relocate to the enclave’s south within the next 24 hours amid a buildup of Israeli troops.

The 16 kidnapped Thais are among dozens of hostages from various countries who are believed to be in Gaza.

PM Srettha met with Israeli ambassador Orna Sagiv at Government House on Friday and told her that the government is closely monitoring the conflict situation and hoping for a swift return to normalcy.

He added that Thailand strongly condemns all forms of violence, especially when it affects innocent civilians.

A total of 21 Thai citizens have been killed in the conflict, according to the latest reports.

The total death toll rose to over 2,700 on Thursday, with Israel reporting 1,300 dead and Gaza saying more than 1,400 Palestinians had been killed.