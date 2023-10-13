Digital platform services in Thailand must register with state agency by Nov 18

The law came into effect on August 21 this year. Businesses operating digital platform services covered by the law are required to provide information to the ETDA.

The ETDA's executive director, Chaichana Mitrpant, said that the law mandates digital platform services to notify the agency of their operations. The ETDA has provided consultation and guidance to these businesses, including the introduction of a digital platform assessment tool for self-assessment online.

Since the system opened for notification on August 21, a total of 109 digital platform services had notified the ETDA by October 10.

The majority of these services were e-marketplaces, followed by communication platforms, news aggregators, searching tools, web browsers, cloud services, virtual assistants, and advertising services, representing various industries, Chaichana said.

The ETDA has emphasised that businesses falling under the law, especially general digital platform services, should expedite their notification before the November 18 deadline.

The list of digital platform services that have already notified the ETDA is available on the agency’s website or at the link: ETDA Digital Platform Services Notification.

Chaichana said these notifications would enhance user confidence, increase competitiveness, and demonstrate efficient user protection through effective service usage.

The agency expects more digital platform services to notify them. The first group that needed to complete notifications by November 18 were general digital platform services in both Thailand and abroad, Chaichana said.