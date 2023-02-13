Digital platform owners confused by new cyber decree

Digital platform providers are obliged to submit information, including details about their owners and services, revenues, users' data, most common complaint issues, and the coordinator in Thailand (only for oversea platforms) to the Electronic Transactions Development Agency (ETDA), according to the Royal Decree.

The new cyber law was published in the Government Gazette on December 22, last year, and set to be effective in August this year.

Existing digital platform providers are required to notify ETDA within 90 days of the decree becoming effective, while new digital platform operators must send that information before launching operations. Penalties for non-compliance include business suspension and criminal action.

Pattaraphan Paiboon, of law firm Baker McKenzie, said the definition of "digital platform" in the decree is still murky.