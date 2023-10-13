At least a 100 Thai workers returning from Israel on Sunday morning

As of Friday, 21 Thais are reported to have been killed, 14 were injured and 16 were presumed to have been taken hostage by Hamas fighters, according to information from the Thai Foreign Ministry.

On Saturday (October 7), Hamas launched its biggest wave of aggression against Israel, firing around 5,000 rockets while over a 1,000 fighters infiltrated across the Gaza border, leaving thousands dead and injured. Israel has launched a counter-offensive and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said his country is now “at war” with Hamas, vowing to inflict an “unprecedented price”.

Associated Press reported that the Israel-Hamas war had claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since October 7.

Over 7,000 Thai workers have requested to to return home. A total of 34 Thai workers, some of them injured, arrived at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Thursday on two flights. Another hundred Thai workers will arrive at U-Tapao International Airport in Chonburi province on October 15 morning.