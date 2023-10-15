28 Thais killed in Israel as govt promises to have 7,000 workers evacuated by Nov

He said these preparations would also double the evacuation rate to 400 daily within the next three or four days, Phiphat added.

“So, I believe all 7,000 registered Thais will have arrived in Thailand by next month,” Phiphat said.

He told the workers that the government would try to help those who have not completed their contracts to return to work in Israel if they want. Meanwhile, he said, the government will also try to find new jobs for those who no longer want to work in the Middle East.

As for compensation from Israel, Phiphat said the wives of slain Thai workers will receive 35,000 baht monthly until they marry again, while the child of a slain worker will receive 11,000 baht per month until he or she is 18 years old.

Israel will also provide 15,000 baht in compensation to each injured worker and 40,000 baht to the family of each worker killed. An additional 40,000 baht will be provided for funeral expenses.

As for workers who have already landed on Thai soil, he said those who are not able to return to their hometowns yet will be provided accommodation in Bangkok. Paetongtarn Shinwatra, deputy chair of the national soft power strategic panel, will be put in charge of this task, he said.