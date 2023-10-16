Court issues injunction suspending energy regulator’s list of wind-power suppliers

EA announced that the Central Administrative Court on October 10 issued an injunction ordering the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to suspend its decision to approve the list of wind farms to supply electricity pending a ruling.

EA’s share price was 46.00 baht as of 1pm today (October 16).

The court suspended ERC’s decision to buy 1,500 megawatts of wind-powered electricity at the feed-in tariff type on grounds that the selection process was non-transparent, EA said.