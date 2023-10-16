Bangkok governor urges people to start reading

Personally, he said, he would recommend three books that can be applied to life and they are: “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind”, “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow” and “21 Lessons for the 21st Century”.

Inviting everybody to visit the fair, he said that apart from offering a variety of books, the expo also features many interesting activities.

The expo runs from 11am to 10pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 10am to 11pm from Friday to Sunday. Visit the Thai Book Fair Facebook page for more information.