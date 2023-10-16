Bangkok governor urges people to start reading
Any book that is interesting enough can help people develop a reading habit, Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt declared on Sunday.
He said he had bought more than 20 books at the 28th Book Expo Thailand, mostly those authored by Thai writers because he wanted to support them.
The book expo is being held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre until October 23.
Chadchart said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is building libraries to try and encourage young Thais to start reading.
“All books, even comic books, are beneficial because they can help develop a reading habit,” he said, adding that comic books offer ideas that can be used in real life.
Personally, he said, he would recommend three books that can be applied to life and they are: “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind”, “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow” and “21 Lessons for the 21st Century”.
Inviting everybody to visit the fair, he said that apart from offering a variety of books, the expo also features many interesting activities.
The expo runs from 11am to 10pm from Monday to Thursday, and from 10am to 11pm from Friday to Sunday. Visit the Thai Book Fair Facebook page for more information.