Thailand Post eyes limited-edition stamps to survive digital disruption

Thailand Post is also planning to develop a platform for collectors to exchange stamps, as well as promote the so-called iStamp function, which allows people to create their own stamps that can be used for mailing.

He said Thailand Post will also invite well-known designers and artists to design stamps, so they can be used as items of art.

Thailand Post will also turn its focus to niche markets by designing stamps that meet the demands of specific groups, like e-sports enthusiasts, Pasu added.

He was speaking at a recent seminar held to mark the 140th anniversary of Thailand Post.

Speaking at the same seminar was Jenwit Apichaiyanan, vice president of the Philatelic Association of Thailand, who said collectors see more value in stamps instead of just items used to mail letters and parcels.

“Stamps reflect events and movements in society, translated into interesting and beautiful designs,” Jenwit said.

Besides, the philatelist said, the value of stamps rises based on their age, market demand, limited prints, their stories and how perfect their designs are.

Designer Mayuree Naknisorn said she has been designing stamps for Thailand Post for 20 years and finds the work both fun and challenging.

She said stamp designers have to study information and history well to ensure the stamp depicts the event correctly.

Pasu added Thailand Post will print two more versions of the original Sorod stamp series that were printed when the agency was formed 140 years ago. Sorod means “16”, which was the currency unit in ancient Siam.

Pasu said the first of two new Sorod series was sold on September 20 to mark the birth anniversary of King Rama V. The second series will be made available on November 27, when Thailand Post hosts the international stamps exhibition at the General Post Office in Bangkok’s Bang Rak area.

The international stamp exhibition will run from November 27 to December 3.