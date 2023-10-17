Your Tesla cannot see ghosts, says CU lecturer as he advises car owners to update software
A Chulalongkorn University science lecturer on Tuesday dismissed claims of a Tesla car detecting ghosts, saying it was really a software error.
Dr Jessada Denduangboripant, a lecturer at the university’s Faculty of Science, made the comment after a TikTok user, @aunnyc, posted a clip showing her car screen capturing images of so-called “ghosts” while she was driving through a Buddhist temple.
The lecturer advised the TikTok user to immediately get her car’s software updated at Tesla Thailand before the car becomes dangerous for pedestrians and motorists alike.
A few days ago, the TikTok user posted a clip showing images on the screen of her Tesla. The clip went viral quickly and was even picked up by several television stations.
The woman said in the clip that she and her husband had just bought the Tesla and learned from other owners outside Thailand that the car’s onboard sensors detected strange things, even ghosts.
Hence, she said, she and her husband decided to test this theory by driving around a Buddhist temple’s crematorium at night.
The clip showed what appeared to be a human shape walking slowly behind the car, but when she looked back to check there was nobody.
She said her car’s screen also displayed what appeared to be a person standing in front of the crematorium, though nobody was there.
TV stations went one step further by interviewing a monk at the temple, who said sighting ghosts at night was normal there and he himself had seen some “unexplained shadows”.
Jessada, however, said the human figures on the car’s screen were like a “false positive”. He explained that the car’s sensors and cameras may have detected an object like a flowerpot, but wrongly interpreted it as a human figure, and reproduced that on the screen.
He said such software errors were dangerous because the onboard safety of the car would stop it immediately thinking it was going to crash into a human, which in turn would cause serious accidents as reported in many countries.