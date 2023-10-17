Your Tesla cannot see ghosts, says CU lecturer as he advises car owners to update software

Dr Jessada Denduangboripant, a lecturer at the university’s Faculty of Science, made the comment after a TikTok user, @aunnyc, posted a clip showing her car screen capturing images of so-called “ghosts” while she was driving through a Buddhist temple.

The lecturer advised the TikTok user to immediately get her car’s software updated at Tesla Thailand before the car becomes dangerous for pedestrians and motorists alike.

A few days ago, the TikTok user posted a clip showing images on the screen of her Tesla. The clip went viral quickly and was even picked up by several television stations.