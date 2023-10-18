PM Srettha’s pink socks cause a stir in Beijing
The pink socks worn by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on October 17 in Beijing have garnered considerable attention from the Russian media.
According to the Russian website Fishki, the international “One Belt, One Road” summit in China was not limited to discussions about economic crises, military conflicts, and geopolitical tensions.
Instead, the soft pink socks worn by the Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, during his meeting with Vladimir Putin emerged as a distinct topic of conversation among social media users and journalists. This unusual fashion choice is now poised to potentially set a new trend in global political fashion.
The choice of pink for the occasion was a departure from the traditional attire seen at official events. Opinions on this matter are mixed. Some, like a correspondent from RIA Novosti who has lived in Bangkok for many years, see it as a departure from conventional business attire rules without any particular cultural significance. It's possible that Srettha's background played a role here. As one of the country's wealthiest individuals, he only assumed the role of prime minister in August, having previously been involved in business. In such circles, bold fashion statements are more accepted.
Conversely, “Moscow 24” suggests that this isn't about following fashion trends or Barbie-like attire. In Thailand, each day of the week is associated with a specific colour that is considered auspicious. This practice is rooted in religion and historical legends. Tuesday, for example, is associated with the god Mars (known as Phra Angkhan in Thailand), who is depicted with pink or red skin, dressed entirely in red, and wearing red flowers behind the ear. By this logic, the prime minister might choose to wear green socks on Wednesday for luck.