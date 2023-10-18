According to the Russian website Fishki, the international “One Belt, One Road” summit in China was not limited to discussions about economic crises, military conflicts, and geopolitical tensions.

Instead, the soft pink socks worn by the Prime Minister of Thailand, Srettha Thavisin, during his meeting with Vladimir Putin emerged as a distinct topic of conversation among social media users and journalists. This unusual fashion choice is now poised to potentially set a new trend in global political fashion.

The choice of pink for the occasion was a departure from the traditional attire seen at official events. Opinions on this matter are mixed. Some, like a correspondent from RIA Novosti who has lived in Bangkok for many years, see it as a departure from conventional business attire rules without any particular cultural significance. It's possible that Srettha's background played a role here. As one of the country's wealthiest individuals, he only assumed the role of prime minister in August, having previously been involved in business. In such circles, bold fashion statements are more accepted.