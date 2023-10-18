Unicef, Central Group join force to promote good parenting practice

The campaign includes an interactive mobile exhibition which will be set up at Central shopping malls across Thailand to strengthen parent and public awareness on the importance of physical, emotional and social development for children.

The exhibition features the Moomins – beloved characters created by Tove Jansson, under license by Medialink Brand Management to spark family joy and help parents discover the art of parenting.

At the launch event organized at Central World today, Anand Panyarachun, Unicef Thailand Goodwill Ambassador said, “I’m very pleased that we are again working with Central Group, a relationship that has been very important to us for 7 years and delivered enormous benefits to Thai children and families during that time. Creating events at the hearts of Central’s popular malls is a wonderful way of reaching families directly across the land.”

Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand said “Parenthood is a continuous learning process and full of endless discoveries. The mobile exhibition not only serves as a fun mini playground for children but also a good source of tips, insights and facts for parents to create a healthy and happy childhood for their children. “We hope that this will help encourage positive parenting practices and promote quality time within the family.”