Unicef, Central Group join force to promote good parenting practice
Central Group and Unicef on Tuesday joined force to kick off a campaign, For Every Child, A Fair Chance to promote good parenting practice and among the Thai public to help ensure that every child gets the best possible start in life and thrive throughout their childhood.
The campaign includes an interactive mobile exhibition which will be set up at Central shopping malls across Thailand to strengthen parent and public awareness on the importance of physical, emotional and social development for children.
The exhibition features the Moomins – beloved characters created by Tove Jansson, under license by Medialink Brand Management to spark family joy and help parents discover the art of parenting.
At the launch event organized at Central World today, Anand Panyarachun, Unicef Thailand Goodwill Ambassador said, “I’m very pleased that we are again working with Central Group, a relationship that has been very important to us for 7 years and delivered enormous benefits to Thai children and families during that time. Creating events at the hearts of Central’s popular malls is a wonderful way of reaching families directly across the land.”
Kyungsun Kim, Unicef Representative for Thailand said “Parenthood is a continuous learning process and full of endless discoveries. The mobile exhibition not only serves as a fun mini playground for children but also a good source of tips, insights and facts for parents to create a healthy and happy childhood for their children. “We hope that this will help encourage positive parenting practices and promote quality time within the family.”
In addition to the mobile exhibition, Unicef will release Moomin #FridayParenting tips on social media to help parents enhance their parenting skills, improve their communication with children and engage in activities that promote their children’s development. The Moomin #FridayParenting covers a number of important topics such as nutrition, stimulation, bonding, play, reading and mental health.
A 2022 Unicef-led survey found fewer parents and household members in Thailand engaged with their children to promote their learning and development.
In 2022, only 31 % of fathers spent time with their children in activities that stimulated learning at home, compared with 34 % in 2019. In addition, children in Thailand are spending more time on electronic devices and less on reading books at home, with just 3 in 10 children having more than three children’s books at home.
Pichai Chirathivat, Executive Director, Central Group said “For 7 years, Central Group has partnered with Unicef Thailand, supporting their missions for children in Thailand and around the world. We believe in Unicef’s mission and recognize the importance of early childhood development. The expo has served as an important venue for parents and the public to learn more about positive parenting while supporting Unicef fundraising initiatives.”
At a launch event, Paula Taylor, actress and Friend of Unicef, Vicky Sunisa Hiranyasthiti, Patricia Good and Pok Patsarakorn Chirathivat shared their experience and tips in raising children.
“Time well spent with children is valuable for both parents and their children,” said Paula Taylor, a mother of three. “As children develop, parents gain insights into their interests and unique individuality. Through these discoveries parents find ways to truly connect with and support their children, helping them chase their dreams and reach their goals. Let's discover new tips through Moomin #FridayParenting together."
The mobile expo will be open from 17 to 22 October 2023 at Central World and will go on the road in other locations across Thailand. Showcasing a range of parenting tips, the expo will offer interactive features designed in different corners and booths to promote learning and development.
In addition to the expo, several fundraising campaigns were initiated over the course of Central-Unicef partnership. For example, the Teddy Blu T-shirt Collection campaign, initiated last year raised over 3 million baht and is now back with a new collection. Donations will help Unicef reach more children in need in Thailand and around the world. Support now at www.unicef.or.th/teddyblu or www.centraltham.com/teddyblu and Good Goods store at Central World or Chiangmai branch.