Bookings open for steam-engine train ride to mark Chulalongkorn Day
Thais interested in taking a rare steam-engine train ride to mark Chulalongkorn Memorial Day on October 23 should hurry to book their tickets, the State Railway of Thailand has said.
Ekkarat Sriarayayunpong, chief of the SRT Governor’s Office, said that like it does every year, the SRT would provide a steam engine train ride from Bangkok to Ayutthaya and back on October 23.
The use of a well-preserved ancient steam engine is intended to show gratitude to King Rama V, the founder of Thai railway, Ekkarat said.
Passengers would also be encouraged to appreciate the kindness of King Rama V for founding the railway, he said.
The price for a third-class round trip is 329 baht for both adults and children. The ticket for air-conditioned class is 799 baht, Ekkarat said.
Snacks and drinks will served on both trips.
Interested people can book tickets online from the SRT’s online ticket channel at www.dticket.railway.co.th.