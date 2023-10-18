Bookings open for steam-engine train ride to mark Chulalongkorn Day

Ekkarat Sriarayayunpong, chief of the SRT Governor’s Office, said that like it does every year, the SRT would provide a steam engine train ride from Bangkok to Ayutthaya and back on October 23.

The use of a well-preserved ancient steam engine is intended to show gratitude to King Rama V, the founder of Thai railway, Ekkarat said.

Passengers would also be encouraged to appreciate the kindness of King Rama V for founding the railway, he said.