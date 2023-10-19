British Ambassador to Thailand visits the 28th Book Expo

Welcoming by Suwich Rungwattanapaiboon, president of the Publishers and Booksellers Association of Thailand (PUBAT), and other executives, Mark Gooding, British Ambassador to Thailand, visited the 28th Book Expo Thailand, which was organized by PUBAT and alliances at Hall 5-7, LG Floor, at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center.

The Ambassador enjoyed visiting the event while also visiting the British Embassy’s booth to showcase British literature for the first time in Thailand.

The ambassador said " The embassy decided to participate in the Book Expo Thailand as it is one of the biggest national book fairs in Thailand with many people coming every year. At the same time, we are very keen to encourage young people here to read. I want to bring value to British literature from the work of British writers, including classic literature and other British literature that represents values of the UK such as diversity or LGBT and freedom of speech for presenting to the readers to enhance creativity and the way of thinking for young generations."