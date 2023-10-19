Thais in Turkey, Morocco advised to avoid anti-Israel street protests
The Thai embassies in Turkey and Morocco have warned Thais living in those predominantly Islamic countries to avoid areas of street protests, amidst the worsening armed conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.
The Thai embassy in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, advised Thai expatriates and tourists now in that country to take precautions while in public places.
It said that renewed turbulence in the Middle East had led to street protests in many major Turkish cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, and Adana.
“The Thai embassy would like to advise Thais living or travelling in Turkey to exercise caution. Please follow current news and avoid crowded gatherings, particularly in areas where a protest is ongoing. Please follow recommendations by the Turkish authorities for your safety,” the embassy said in its Facebook post on Wednesday.
Any Thai nationals seeking help in case of emergency may call (+90) 533 641 5698 or send a direct message to the embassy’s Facebook account at any time, the Thai mission said.
Meanwhile, the Thai embassy in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, issued a warning on Thursday to Thais living in the country to stay alert while in public places and to avoid crowded gatherings.
The mission’s Facebook post said protests were planned on Wednesday night near the US consulate in Casablanca, and on Thursday afternoon until evening near the UNDP office.
“The Thai embassy in Rabat would like to advise all Thais to take precautions while outside your home and to avoid any crowded area, particularly those two locations, as there could be some unexpected occurrence,” the mission said in its Facebook post on Thursday.
In case of emergency, Thai nationals in Morocco may contact the embassy by calling +212 66115 5885 or messaging to its Facebook page, Royal Thai Embassy - Rabat, Morocco.
Several thousands of people rallied across the Arab and Muslim world on Wednesday to protest the deaths of hundreds of people in a strike on a Gaza hospital that they blame on Israel, according to media reports.
Israel and Palestinian militants have traded blame for the hospital strike late on Tuesday, with the Israeli army saying later that it had "evidence" to prove Hamas warriors were responsible.
The hospital strike came after the Israeli military began air strikes to retaliate a surprise attack by Hamas militants in the morning of October 7. The renewed conflict has left more than 2,700 people dead in Gaza and at least 1,400 killed in Israel, with several thousands more wounded.