Thais in Turkey, Morocco advised to avoid anti-Israel street protests

The Thai embassy in Ankara, the capital of Turkey, advised Thai expatriates and tourists now in that country to take precautions while in public places.

It said that renewed turbulence in the Middle East had led to street protests in many major Turkish cities, including Istanbul, Ankara, and Adana.

“The Thai embassy would like to advise Thais living or travelling in Turkey to exercise caution. Please follow current news and avoid crowded gatherings, particularly in areas where a protest is ongoing. Please follow recommendations by the Turkish authorities for your safety,” the embassy said in its Facebook post on Wednesday.

Any Thai nationals seeking help in case of emergency may call (+90) 533 641 5698 or send a direct message to the embassy’s Facebook account at any time, the Thai mission said.

Meanwhile, the Thai embassy in Rabat, the capital of Morocco, issued a warning on Thursday to Thais living in the country to stay alert while in public places and to avoid crowded gatherings.

The mission’s Facebook post said protests were planned on Wednesday night near the US consulate in Casablanca, and on Thursday afternoon until evening near the UNDP office.

