FRIDAY, October 27, 2023
nationthailand

Thailand’s statement on the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza

WEDNESDAY, October 18, 2023

Thailand’s Statement on the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in the North of the Gaza Strip on October 17, 2023

Thailand is profoundly shocked and deeply saddened by the attack on Al Ahli Arab Hospital in the North of the Gaza Strip, resulting in heavy loss of life of innocent civilians and casualties. In expressing our condolences to all the victims and their bereaved families, Thailand strongly and urgently appeals to all sides concerned to work towards an immediate cessation of the vicious cycle of violence and hostilities. Moreover, Thailand calls for full respect for the protection of civilians, hospitals and medical staff under international humanitarian law.

