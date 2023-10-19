Jaws open: Thailand reveals more on discovery of ancient alligator species

The new species of reptile has been called Alligator munensis, or the "Mun River Alligator".

The alligator fossils were discovered in Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima, about 300 kilometres northeast of Bangkok.

The fossilised skull, jaws and other parts of the ancient creature were examined by a research team from the University of Tübingen in Germany, along with the Department of Mineral Resources and Chulalongkorn University.

The researchers also checked the Non Sung fish pond where the fossils were found but discovered only bone fragments that were unsuitable for study.

However, their close examination of the nearly complete alligator skull fossil yielded an astonishing revelation: they had stumbled upon a previously unknown alligator species.