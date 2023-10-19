Israel says deadly hospital blast caused by Gaza militants

Israel said the blast was caused by a faulty rocket fired from within Gaza. It said an investigation by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) found there were no IDF munitions targeting the area at the time of the attack.

The statement added that more than 450 rockets fired at Israel since the start of the conflict had landed within Gaza territory.

“Video footage clearly reveals that rockets launched by Islamic Jihad from the Gaza Strip, aimed at Israeli territory, went awry and landed within Gaza, ultimately striking Al Ahli Hospital.”

Islamic Jihad denied responsibility for the attack, which Hamas has blamed on Israel.