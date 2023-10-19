Israel says deadly hospital blast caused by Gaza militants
The Israeli embassy in Bangkok has issued a statement denying accusations that Israel killed hundreds of civilians at a hospital in Gaza in retaliation for attacks by Hamas militants.
“Despite the false statements by Hamas, accusing Israel of the attack, video footage clearly reveals that rockets launched by Islamic Jihad from the Gaza Strip, aimed at Israeli territory, went awry and landed within Gaza, ultimately striking Al Ahli Hospital,” the statement said.
The airstrike at the hospital killed 471 civilians, according to Gaza's health ministry on Wednesday. The huge loss of life triggered a wave of anger across the Middle East.
Israel said the blast was caused by a faulty rocket fired from within Gaza. It said an investigation by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) found there were no IDF munitions targeting the area at the time of the attack.
The statement added that more than 450 rockets fired at Israel since the start of the conflict had landed within Gaza territory.
Islamic Jihad denied responsibility for the attack, which Hamas has blamed on Israel.
Meanwhile, no Thai nationals are now living or working within 4 kilometres of the Gaza border after all civilians were are evacuated from the conflict zone, the embassy said.
Thai workers in Israel are afforded the same treatment and protection as any Israeli or individual of any other nationality, said Israel's ambassador to Thailand, Orna Sagiv.
Seventeen Thais are among 199 people that Israel says are being held hostage by Hamas.
The Thai government reports that 30 Thai nationals have been killed in Israel since the conflict began on October 7. Since then, over 7,000 Thai workers have asked to return to Thailand. Repatriation flights are being organised by the Thai government in cooperation with Israeli authorities.