Oil traders yet to implement ministry directive to cut marketing fees on all fuels

They have done so only for diesel fuels so far.

The policy, set by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Peeraphan Salirathaviphak, stipulates that the marketing fees on all types of fuels should not exceed 2 baht per litre. The government intends to enforce this policy by proposing legal amendments to specify the appropriate marketing fees. Non-compliance by oil operators will result in penalties.

Peeraphan said the implementation of the policy had run into legal complications. Therefore, legislation was being drafted to resolve these issues. A committee has been formed with representatives from the Council of State and related agencies, and they have held already held two meetings. Progress reports are required every 30 days.

Upon inspection of the Energy Policy and Planning Office's announced market prices on October 19, Thansettakij news agency found the following marketing fees being levied per litre:

— Gasoline 95 - 2.8263 baht

— Gasohol 95 (E10) - 3.1298 baht

— Gasohol 91 - 3.3283 baht

— Gasohol E20 - 3.3166 baht

— Gasohol E85 - 3.5679 baht

— Diesel B7 - 1.7069 baht

— Diesel B10 - 1.7069 baht

— Diesel B20 - 1.7069 baht

— LPG - 3.2566 baht

It is evident that marketing fees are lower than 2 baht per litre only for diesel fuels.

Isares Rattanadilok na Phuket, vice chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), said that the government should dismantle the current fuel price structure, starting from the price at the refinery, similar to Singapore oil prices. However, transportation costs should not be included, as Thailand refines its own crude oil. Moreover, the marketing fee should be set at an appropriate level.