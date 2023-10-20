Expressway tolls waived on Chulalongkorn Memorial Day
Motorists can use three expressways free of charge on October 23 to mark Chulalongkorn Memorial Day.
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) said no tolls will be charged at the three expressways for 24 hours immediately after midnight.
The move aims to make travel easier and reduce expenses, as well as mitigate traffic jams at tollways, it added.
The three expressways that will not charge toll fees are:
- Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (19 gates)
- Si Rat Expressway (31 gates)
- Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 gates)
Apart from Chulalongkorn Memorial Day, expressway tolls will also be waived on the following dates:
- December 5: National Father’s Day
- December 10: Constitution Day
- December 31: New Year’s Eve