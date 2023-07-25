EXAT waives expressway tolls on HM the King’s birthday
Motorists can use three expressways free of charge on Friday to mark HM the King’s birthday.
The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) said on Tuesday that no tolls will be charged at the three expressways for 24 hours immediately after midnight.
This move aims to make travel easier and reduce expenses, as well as mitigate traffic jams at tollways, it added.
The three expressways that will not charge toll fees are:
• Chalerm Maha Nakhon Expressway (19 gates)
• Si Rat Expressway (31 gates)
• Udon Ratthaya Expressway (10 gates)
Apart from HM the King’s birthday, expressway tolls will also be waived on the following dates:
• August 1: Asalha Bucha Day
• August 2: Buddhist Lent Day
• August 12: National Mother’s Day
• October 13: King Rama IX Memorial Day
• October 23: Chulalongkorn Memorial Day
• December 5: National Father’s Day
• December 10: Constitution Day
• December 31: New Year’s Eve